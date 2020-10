This was followed by an exfoliating step using the Naturaltech Detox Shampoo, usually only available in salons. Think of this like an acid toner or even a chemical peel during a skin facial, which lifts away dead skin cells and oil. My scalp felt fresh and considerably cleaner than if I were to use a clarifying shampoo . This is accompanied by a scalp scrub, which removes the mud mask, and it felt divine. Nothing goes to waste, either, and the scrub is also used on the rest of the hair, from the mid-lengths to the ends, for a serious deep clean. The salon describes this as the ultimate hair detox, priming it for the final step: a treatment of your choice depending on the condition of your hair.