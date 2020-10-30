The verdict? My hair felt like silk and still does, even after a few washes. I did get a tiny trim while I was there, too, so my hair is now back to its best. While the hair facial works for natural, virgin hair that needs some TLC, it's technically a pre-colour treatment, which removes all residue and build-up from damaged, over-processed hair. The treatment might strip out colour, so it is not advised to book in just after a colour appointment, but my colour had a huge refresh and looks less brassy. I'd say it’s now more of a golden hue, which I’m happy with.