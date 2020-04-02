Whether your skin is showing some signs of stress or you've got a little more time to spend on your skincare routine thanks to the current situation, a targeted treatment is the answer.
Since the government has ordered the closure of many non-essential businesses including beauty salons, booking in for a regular facial isn't an option. But with the help of some of London's best beauty specialists, you can DIY a professional skin treatment in the comfort of your bathroom.
If you're looking to treat oily skin, dullness or need a moisture boost, here are the best at-home facials to try now.