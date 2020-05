How To Remove Temporary Hair Dye At Home Without Ruining Your Hair

It isn't just your strands that hair dye clings to, though. Your forehead, ears, neck and fingers are also prone to staining. To counteract smudges, Francesca advises applying Vaseline, £2.99 , around your forehead, ears and neckline before dyeing your hair. "This will act like a barrier on your skin," she says. "After shampooing dye out at the salon, we use a stain remover to get any dye off the skin, but an alternative at home would be makeup remover or makeup wipes. Hair dye is also almost impossible to get off your nails, so make sure you have gloves on while applying the dye and while you are shampooing it off."