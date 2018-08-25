Celebrity hair colour trends, like seasons and tides, come and go. There once was a time when pink hair reigned supreme, then it was all about purple hues, then it was a take on blue denim, and finally, rainbow hair entered the beauty zeitgeist. Now it's shades of green that all the celebs are loving.
For the past few years it's popped up rather randomly on celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, and Kelis, but now even more celebrities are taking their 'dos to bold new heights, wearing everything from lime to neon to kelly green with the help of a wig or dye job.
To Demi Crecco, a colourist at the Bumble and bumble uptown salon in New York City, this boom is no surprise. "I get people in here all the time asking for green hair," she says. "Why do they do it? I guess they're looking for something trendy. It's the same with the celebrities, they want something new."
The process for dyeing your green hair can be intense. Before you even think about trying the hue, Crecco must bleach the hair out to get that pale blonde shade that ensures the coluor will pop. (Unless you're naturally very light, in which case you might not need bleach, depending on the shade you want.) "You can't just throw green onto dark hair," Crecco says. "You have to think of how the colour will mix. If you have yellow hair and throw green on it, then you can get something super muddy, and it probably won't be what you're looking for at all."
If you're going from brunette to green, according to Crecco, the process could easily take five or more hours. Then after you go green, Crecco says it's essential to take care of that colour, recommending Bumble and bumble's Color Minded Shampoo. Then before blowdrying, Crecco likes to use Bumble and bumble's oil-based Save the Day Daytime Protective Hair Fluid to make sure the hair isn't further damaged.
Clearly a ton of thought has to be put into dyeing your hair a Technicolor shade, but the vibrant end results really may be worth it. Also, always remember that if this kind of colour commitment seems far too extreme, there are always wigs, which is what plenty of celebrities are opting to use to flaunt some green locks, ahead.