The Summer Color Trend That Looks So Good On Natural Hair

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images.
Aside from all of the "unpopular opinion" threads and the #ByeFelicia tweets, we've been noticing something else popping up on our timelines recently: pink natural hair. Girls and guys with curls and coils of all lengths aren't just going soft with last year's rose gold trend (even though we still love it, and Hollywood does too). This time, they're trying bold hues like magenta and fuchsia, which somehow makes melanin look even more magnificent.
Plus, if there was a right time to dye your natural strands, it's now: Summer months are practically made for cowashing and wash-and-go styling — because your color is going to need a lot of moisture and way fewer heat tools. See some of our favorite pink big chops, braids, and Afros ahead.
