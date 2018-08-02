The On-Trend Summer Hair Color Sweeping Hollywood Right Now

Trying a new hair color is a recurring theme for summer. By the time beer gardens are open and summer Fridays commence, it seems as though all of us feel just confident enough to try a daring shade of blorange. But this time around, there's one color on our radar that we haven't seen get so much play since Kate Winslet starred in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: bright, Manic Panic blue.
On a spectrum of Day-Glo colors — with My Little Pony highlights on one end, and a comparatively subtle rose gold on the other — blue lies somewhere in the middle. Punchy, bright, and flattering for all skin tones, this is the new electric trend we hope sticks around.
And we're not the only ones: You can already count Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Hailey Baldwin as leaders of the pack on this hair-color pursuit, boasting plenty of inspiration that will last until Labor Day and beyond. Ahead, the celeb-approved hair color everyone is trying for summer.