It might not be rosé season quite yet, but that same shade of cool pink is more popular than ever. In fact, rosé hair — the universally-flattering shade of rose gold color that dominated last summer — never really went away. From top salons all over the world, to the hair pros leading the way in Hollywood, pink hair has never been more popular. But according to Riawna Capri, co-owner and hairstylist at L.A.'s Nine Zero One, that's all about to change.
"People want something different, but still similar to rose gold," Capri tells Refinery29. "That’s how peach began trending." While both colors are rooted in pink, Sharon Dorram, master colorist at Sally Hershberger salon in NYC, explains that peach hair adds depth and dimension to the rosé trend.
Capri confirms that the peach hair trend is here for the long haul and you'll see it on everyone very soon — especially during the height of festival season this summer. So, with Coachella upon us, we've rounded up the coolest peach hair colors we spotted on Instagram lately. Even better, we tapped the raddest color experts — Capri, Dorram, and Rita Hazan — to tell you how you can master summer's biggest hair trend.