Bring The Beauty Salon To Your Living Room With These Smart Online Services

With the UK currently in lockdown and the government making it clear that beauty salons must close for the foreseeable future, many of us are having to maintain beauty routines such as regular fringe trims and removing gel nails ourselves.
While bare nails and split ends are probably the least of your worries currently, there's no denying that keeping up a beauty regime has the power to make us feel a little more put together, especially during a time of uncertainty and when many people are working from home.
You don't have to go it alone entirely, as some of our favourite beauty experts are entering the digisphere and setting up shop online. From BLEACH London to Pfeffer Sal, salons and clinics are offering access to live DIY colouring tutorials, speedy at-home facials and skin consultations to name a few services, and the best part is that you can log on from your living room.
Ahead, find nine of the best virtual beauty services worth adding to your digital calendar.