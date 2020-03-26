Having patched up many a wonky fringe and butchered layers, most hairdressers regard cutting your own hair as a complete no-no. But with coronavirus fears at the forefront of everyone's mind, booking in for a regular trim, let alone a completely new hairstyle, is not an option at the moment.
Salons may be closed following expert advice but hair has a mind of its own; a full fringe waits for no one and split ends will only travel upwards if ignored. So what are we to do? Dust off the scissors ourselves, of course.
Ahead, we asked seven experienced DIY hair cutters for their failsafe tips and tricks when it comes to trimming your hair at home.