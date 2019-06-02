DIY haircuts can be disastrous. Many of us have a beauty horror story about those late-night, wine-fuelled baby fringes that quickly became a colossal hack job — snip by tiny snip — and required an emergency trip to your stylist, where you cried, grovelled, and begged for forgiveness.
There are, however, a few at-home tricks that could save you from the hair walk-of-shame. One, in particular, is so fail-proof that even a monkey with scissors could do it. I share it with my clients when they can't squeeze trims into their schedules.
As a hair pro, I'm cautious to condone extensive do-it-yourself cutting or colouring, but I have been trimming my own layers for years with this easy technique — and you can, too. This easy trick is perfect for helping keep your layers looking lovely as they grow out. Hey, we all know trimming your split ends is an absolute must.
Ahead, everything you need to know to trim your own 'do at home.