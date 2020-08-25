5 Boxed Wines That Actually Taste Good

Look, I know what you're thinking. Bag in Box wine (or BiB wine) has a Reputation. This is because usually it's the stuff of festival goers or students and is affectionately known as 'goon' in Australia.
But you need to think bigger, friend! Box wine is more economical, more environmentally-friendly, and lasts longer than a bottle. With all that in mind it makes it perfect for a camping trip or staycation in the UK. You get far more bang for your buck.
It's no surprise then that Sainsbury's has seen an uptick in sales in recent months, reporting that there's been a 41% growth year-on-year as of July 2020 in BiB sales, with more than one in four people (28%) aged 25-34 buying BiB during lockdown.
But if you don't want goon, and want something a little classier than you'd drink at a festival, how do know which ones that are worth buying?
All it takes is a bit of research and planning. And you're in luck, because we've done that for you. So, whether it's white, red or rosé, these BiB wines are the pick of the bunch. Thank us later.