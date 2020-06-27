50 Of The Best Stage Looks From Glastonbury’s History

Thanks to COVID-19, summer 2020 has been all but cancelled, with weddings, far-flung holidays and festival season put on ice until mass gatherings and foreign travel are safe again. For a lot of people, Glastonbury is the highlight of summer: a week of hedonistic escapism where you can dance the days and nights away to your favourite music with loved ones, mud underfoot and a warm beer in hand.
Michael and Emily Eavis' festival – the biggest in Europe by far – was on track to celebrate its 50th birthday this year with a lineup that was shaping up to be the best yet. From Kendrick Lamar to Lana Del Rey, Diana Ross to Paul McCartney, big hitters from every genre were planning to come together to celebrate summer on Worthy Farm.
The festival may be cancelled but there's plenty going on to soothe your Glastonbury blues: the BBC is broadcasting a weekend of throwback coverage, with performances spanning David Bowie to Dolly Parton, while the V&A will be hosting an interactive look at the festival's history. Meanwhile we're looking back at the best onstage looks from the past 50 years.
With artists as diverse as Kelis, Jarvis Cocker, Neneh Cherry and Liam Gallagher providing 10/10 festival outfit inspiration, join us in browsing through Glastonbury's sartorial archives, from 1970 to 2019 – and get excited about reuniting with your favourite event this time next year.