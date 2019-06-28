The Iconic Glastonbury Looks That Are Inspiring Our 2019 Style

Glastonbury, the mother of all festivals, is in full swing, with what looks like the best weather forecast in the festival's history blessing crowds with a mud-free weekend. While festival fashion can often feel wasteful, problematic and predictable, there's no denying the appeal of scanning through throwback Woodstock photos to get some ideas for your festival #aesthetic.
Where the hippie-led musical bonanza of 1969 was once the go-to event for sartorial inspiration, the throwback looks seen at Glastonbury feel more relevant for now. Forget suede, fringing and free-love florals, and instead reach for tinted sunnies, adidas track jackets and a Gallagher brothers parka.
From Robbie Williams' athleisure look to Neneh Cherry's tulle babydoll dress, click through to see all the outfit ideas we're lifting from the Glastonbury archive, from 1990 onwards.