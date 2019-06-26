Glastonbury Festival Is Unrecognisable In These Incredible Photos From 1999

Whether you’re a Worthy Farm veteran, visiting the Pyramid Stage for the first time this year or happy to absorb the excitement via Instagram alone, there’s no denying that there's always been something very special about Glastonbury festival.
Friends and colleagues have referred to it as 'life-changing', 'the best place on Earth' and 'really bloody cool' – and that's just going on their experiences over the last few years. If we throw it back even further to the cusp of the new millennium, a time when phone cameras didn’t dictate your festival experience, the magic concentrated in that patch of Somerset countryside is only more potent. In fact, it’s unrecognisable.
By the power of nostalgic appetite (and a thorough search through archival photographs), we’ve unearthed glorious evidence of Glastonbury 20 years ago. We found Courtney Love wearing the pink novelty fairy wings of your childhood dreams. We spotted Texas, R.E.M. and The Corrs giving performances that would have reduced the most stubborn of us '80s and '90s babies to euphoric tears. We also saw Keanu Reeves looking the most Keanu Reeves that he has in the last two decades. Click through and revel in the glory of a simpler time. This, friends, is what Glastonbury looked like in 1999...