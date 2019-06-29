All The Best Star Style At Glastonbury 2019

The best festival outfits are the ones you can have a ridiculously good time in. Glastonbury isn't Coachella or Couture Fashion Week, so we're not interested in looks that are so polished and contrived that you can’t dance until dawn or run around having fun in them. And given that temperatures in Somerset are touching 30C this weekend, staying cool is definitely a priority when picking an outfit.
Because of this, we're looking out for the girls encapsulating the festival spirit with their fun, carefree and idiosyncratic style. And if they reference some iconic Glasto looks along the way, well, so much the better. From Alexa Chung (who's recently launched her own fest-ready line) to Glasto presenter Clara Amfo, and all the fashionable faces in between, here's our roundup of the best looks from Glastonbury 2019.