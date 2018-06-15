Frida Kahlo Was A Revolutionary – It’s A Shame That’s Lost In The V&A Exhibition

The V&A’s exhibition is absolutely worth a visit. Packed with intimate and revealing photographs, stunning Mexican traditional dress, jewellery handmade by Frida, a number of her famous paintings, and the medical corsets that stop you in your tracks, it is possible to build a picture of her personality. Little details, like the "IDIOTA" missive she scrawled on the back of her own communion portrait after renouncing Catholicism, hint at a rebellious nature. But it is a real shame that, with major property developer funding and the incredible opportunity to bring the possessions of an artist of such stature to audiences outside of Mexico for the very first time, that they shy away from the headline issues: the radical, feminist gaze of her self-portraits; the revolutionary fervour of her socialist politics; her passionate anti-colonial embrace of her heritage; her radical openness about her abortions; and her liberated, open bisexuality. Just as the cactus-print socks and hot sauce in the V&A gift shop do a disservice to Mexican culture, the exhibition does little to expand on the sanitised, Barbie-fied caricature embraced by capitalist culture.