50 Of The Best Stage Looks From Glastonbury’s History

For a lot of people, Glastonbury is the highlight of British summer: a week of hedonistic escapism where you can dance the days and nights away to your favourite music with loved ones, mud underfoot and a warm beer in hand.
After a brief hiatus, this year's Glastonbury is back and better than ever. Meanwhile, we're looking back at the best onstage looks from the past 50 years.
With artists as diverse as Kelis, Jarvis Cocker, Neneh Cherry and Liam Gallagher providing 10/10 festival outfit inspiration, join us in browsing through Glastonbury's sartorial archives, from 1970 to 2019.