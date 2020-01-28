While Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, and Lizzo all chose to wear not just one custom or couture gown to last night’s Grammy Awards, but multiple, Lana Del Rey took a different approach to red carpet dressing: She wore just one dress, and she bought it at the mall.
Nominated for both Album and Song of the Year, the “Fuck It I Love You” singer showed up to the annual event arm-in-arm with her new beau, police officer Sean Larkin, wearing a Gatsby-esque silver beaded gown. Naturally, we assumed that the singer-songwriter, who famously walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet alongside Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto, would follow in the footsteps of her fellow attendees by wearing a custom gown or suit — and she almost did. But like so many of us have done before a big event, Del Rey changed her mind at the last second after seeing something that she felt beat out her previous sartorial selection.
"So, I actually had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall," Del Rey told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "And I saw this, and I loved it." We can’t blame her. At first glance, we’d have never believed that her stunning selection wasn’t just as unattainable as the dresses that her fellow nominees chose for the event. Featuring short sleeves, a cut-out neckline, and a daring high side-slit, the gown, designed by Aidan Mattox, was extremely her: unique, retro, and beautiful.
I FOUND LANAS DRESS ON DILLARDS IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/2hpNf9isKR— iz ✰ (@lNMYBREATHIN) January 27, 2020
But the style and relatability of her red carpet dress aren’t even the best parts about her look. No, the real winner is that while supplies last, you could very well get your hands on the exact same dress. Oh, and did we mention that it’s on sale (for under $500 at Dillards in the US and £183 at Harvey Nichols in the UK)? Yeah, it’s that good.
So while we’ll never know what Lana Del Rey was originally planning on donning for the 2020 Grammys, rest assured that because of an impromptu trip to the mall, you might get the chance to twin with the iconic musician — that is, if you can shop fast enough.
