Ari arrived —no, floated — to the red carpet in a massive gray tulle gown (it measures 20 feet in diameter according to E! News) with matching sleek, long gloves. The dramatic, gauzy layers looked like beautiful rain clouds swirling around her. A custom design by Giambattista Valli — something the brand doesn’t usually do — the gown was paired with Louboutin shoes and the singer’s signature high ponytail. The gray theme will reportedly continue with her outfit during her performance. Naturally, we can’t wait to see what she’ll don onstage, but we imagine it’ll be just as sweet.