Lana Del Rey’s Under-$500 Grammys Dress Is Still For Sale At Dillards

Nominated for both Album and Song of the Year, the “Fuck It I Love You” singer showed up to the annual event arm-in-arm with her new beau, police officer Sean Larkin , wearing a Gatsby-esque silver beaded gown. Naturally, we assumed that the singer-songwriter, who famously walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet alongside Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto, would follow in the footsteps of her fellow attendees by wearing a custom gown or suit — and she almost did. But like so many of us have done before a big event, Del Rey changed her mind at the last second after seeing something that she felt beat out her previous sartorial selection.