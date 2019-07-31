Money Diary: A Camping Trip To Sweden

Money Diaries is the regular R29 series where we tackle what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. Each week, we ask different women from around the UK to record their money spend – and think about how it makes them feel.
This week, seeing as it's summer and everyone on your Instagram feed is on holiday, we decided to pack our bags and follow one 28-year-old from London on her summer hols to Sweden to clock exactly what she spent.
"I’m going to Sweden for a friend’s 30th birthday. His girlfriend is Swedish so she’s organised a canoeing trip. We’re heading down the lakes west of Stockholm and camping en route for two nights, then staying at her parents' house afterwards. This is all happening about an hour out of Stockholm."