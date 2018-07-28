5 Hair Dye Horror Stories That Might Make You Side-Eye Your Colourist

They say that a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life — but a woman who colours her hair? We think she's embarking on a whole new journey. Your hair's hue has the power to evolve your entire aesthetic — your makeup looks different, your accessories start to clash, and suddenly, you've got a whole new wardrobe locked and loaded in your Net-a-Porter cart. But perhaps the worst peril of dyeing your 'do a whole new colour is the damage.
When you leave the task of your new colour to an unskilled professional — or, sometimes, your mum — the results don't always end up Pinterest-perfect. Don't be dismayed: There are plenty of talented colourists out there who can shepherd the process efficiently or correct what you've done. Hell, there are even less damaging dyes nowadays that give all the pay off with no pop off. That doesn't make the stories ahead any less funnier, though. Read them before scheduling your next appointment... or trusting your flatmate with a bowl of bleach.