Having patched up many a wonky fringe and butchered layers, most hairdressers regard cutting your own hair as a complete no-no. But during the pandemic and multiple lockdowns, many of us were forced to face the scissors ourselves, relying on TikTok tutorials that mostly jump straight to unbelievable results and are too fast to keep up with anyway. But we got through. And even though we raced to the salon the moment they reopened, most of us still know more than a few people that actually prefer the process of cutting their own hair.
Salons are great for a pamper and sorting out those trickier cuts and colours, but if you're just in for a trim or zjoosh, then the prices don't always feel quite worth the end product. So why not dust off the scissors ourselves and DIY it?
Ahead, we asked seven experienced DIY hair cutters for their failsafe tips and tricks when it comes to trimming your own hair at home.