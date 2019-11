It's hard to open Instagram without seeing someone proudly sporting a sleek and shiny bob but next year, it looks like the staple cut could get a messy upgrade. "The bob is one of those amazing, timeless haircuts that keeps coming and going, and for 2020 it will stick around but live in a different way," says Frédéric. "From the sharp bob, there will come what I call the 'jagged edge' bob, which has a little bit more raggedness." The key difference? "There's some soft layers on the ends, so it doesn’t look so 'bobby'. I call it the 'attitude' haircut because it moves, and this gives you a little bit of sexiness."