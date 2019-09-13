Fashion girls love a scrunchie. What was once a throwback look reserved for your Saved By The Bell Halloween costume is fully back in style, seen today looped around the low ponytails of street-style stars and Instagram influencers from Copenhagen to NYC.
The trend revival still works in our favour — even if you're not jet-setting or sitting front row at Fashion Week — because the fabric-covered elastics are cheap, gentle on the hair, and practical. Plus, many designers and brands offer scrunchies that scream autumn, like subtle plaid, luxurious velvet, and burnt-orange ribbons, all of which hover in the hair like plush little clouds.
Check out all the trending autumn hairstyles that implement the humble scrunchie ahead, then keep clicking to cop the look.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
