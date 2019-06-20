Selena Gomez Just Made This The Official Nail-Polish Shade Of Summer 2019

Selena Gomez could successfully influence us to embrace just about any trend, no matter how daunting. In the past, it's been a fringe, or even an extended leave of absence from Instagram — but this summer, we're heavy into her nail polish of choice: bright orange. Understandably, the colour is pretty divisive. But even if you've declared everything with a detectable apricot undertone as out-of-bounds for your skin tone, one look at Gomez's summer 2019 mani du jour will change your tune.
