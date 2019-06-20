Story from Beauty

Selena Gomez Just Made This The Official Nail-Polish Shade Of Summer 2019

Megan Decker
Selena Gomez could successfully influence us to embrace just about any trend, no matter how daunting. In the past, it's been a fringe, or even an extended leave of absence from Instagram — but this summer, we're heavy into her nail polish of choice: bright orange. Understandably, the colour is pretty divisive. But even if you've declared everything with a detectable apricot undertone as out-of-bounds for your skin tone, one look at Gomez's summer 2019 mani du jour will change your tune.
And when it does, we've rounded up our current favourite bottled-up oranges, all of which will deliver the most flattering sunset glow to your fingers and toes. From coral to traffic cone, find your foolproof guide to orange nail polish, ahead.
More from Celebs & Influencers