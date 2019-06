Coral Is The Perfect Nail Colour For Summer 2019, According To The Pros

Whether you're feeling drawn to coral in large part because of the trend reports , or you just like the way the bright shade pops against the sand (not to mention freshly bronzed skin), we have the exact bottle of polish for you. We've rounded up the prettiest coral shades ever made, recommended to us by the nail pros who know their polish. From OPI's red-tinged Aloha to a subtle pale peach by Essie, find your new favourite nail polish, ahead.