20 Ways To Wear Living Coral, The Colour Of 2019

We like this year's choice a lot. Not just because it's aesthetically pleasing but because there's a message behind it. Living Coral represents the natural world and a powerful regenerative force we need to nurture, not ruin. From a fashion point of view, the vibrancy of coral is akin to the bright neon trend we saw in 2018; at the same time, coral can be muted, soft and playful. It sits nicely between the fleshy shades of pink and the commanding vitality of orange.