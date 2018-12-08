20 Ways To Wear Living Coral, The Colour Of 2019

We like this year's choice a lot. Not just because it's aesthetically pleasing but because there's a message behind it. Living Coral represents the natural world and a powerful regenerative force we need to nurture, not ruin. From a fashion point of view, the vibrancy of coral is akin to the bright neon trend we saw in 2018; at the same time, coral can be muted, soft and playful. It sits nicely between the fleshy shades of pink and the commanding vitality of orange.
Back to the planet and sustainability was one of the most prominent trends this year, permeating all industries and moving from a niche conversation to the forefront of our cultural consciousness. Let's hope that's an enduring theme in 2019.
Here are some gorgeous pieces that will add a little Living Coral to your life.
