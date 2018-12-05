So what is it about Living Coral that's captured our cultural imagination of late? I ask Leatrice whether she believes that the uneasy climate – political, socioeconomic, environmental – has shaped the need for a colour that is overwhelmingly positive. "Absolutely, I couldn't have put it better," she says. "It expresses warmth, that kind of harmony, human interaction and social connection that we're looking for. I think that's something so inherent in the human mind. It pulls you in, gathers you in, in such a warm and inviting way that it opens up an avenue to positive thoughts, not negative. That, we felt, was a really vital part of expressing the Colour of the Year with Living Coral."