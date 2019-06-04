Coral Is The Perfect Nail Color For Summer 2019, According To The Pros

Even if Living Coral hadn't been named the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year, there's a good chance you'd still pick the shade, a warm, peachy pink with rusty-red undertones, for your first mani-pedi of the summer. The color just symbolizes all things good about beach season: terrycloth towels, flip flops, watching the sunset on the horizon.
Whether you're feeling drawn to coral in large part because of the trend reports, or you just like the way the bright shade pops against the sand (not to mention freshly bronzed skin), we have the exact bottle of polish for you. We've rounded up the prettiest coral shades ever made, recommended to us by the nail pros who know their polish. From OPI's red-tinged Aloha to a subtle pale peach by Essie, find your new favorite nail polish, ahead.
