At this season's Met Gala, the manicures were the buzz of the Camp-themed carpet. The fan favorite? Elle Fanning's fingernails, which had charms dangling off the long, pink extensions. Albeit on-theme, the decal element isn't practical for all of us who didn't catch a Met Gala invite (and have to type every day). But her watermelon-pink polish — with an Essie label and a $9 price tag — is an easy add to your next Ulta order.
From a neon purple to the prettiest baby blue shade we've seen since Bikini So Teeny, scroll through to find all six polishes from Essie's just-launched summer 2019 collection, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.