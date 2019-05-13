Story from Beauty

Essie's Summer 2019 Nail Collection Already Has A Celeb Following

Megan Decker
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.
At this season's Met Gala, the manicures were the buzz of the Camp-themed carpet. The fan favorite? Elle Fanning's fingernails, which had charms dangling off the long, pink extensions. Albeit on-theme, the decal element isn't practical for all of us who didn't catch a Met Gala invite (and have to type every day). But her watermelon-pink polish — with an Essie label and a $9 price tag — is an easy add to your next Ulta order.
From a neon purple to the prettiest baby blue shade we've seen since Bikini So Teeny, scroll through to find all six polishes from Essie's just-launched summer 2019 collection, ahead.
