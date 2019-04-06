Ulta Just Dropped A Ton Of New Summer Beauty Products

It's only April and we're already saying goodbye to a lot in 2019: Game of Thrones, Olivia Jade's makeup career, the twin-like comparison between Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, and Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale. But even with the epic spring discounts wrapping up today, Ulta still has a lot of excitement on the horizon — including a fresh batch of new products hitting shelves this month.
From innovative tanning mitts and electric razors to coconut cleansing wipes and mineral sunscreen, there's a little something for everyone leading up to the warmer summer months. We've rounded up the best of the best from Ulta's brand-new April offerings, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.