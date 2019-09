Nails Were The Most Underrated Part Of The Met Gala Red Carpet

If you're having a hard time understanding this year's Met Gala Camp theme , well, you're not alone. In simpler terms, it's all about over-the-top, gaudy, extravagant fashion, and celebrities delivered with various interpretations of of camp throughout the night. But while you're marveling over the exaggerated costumes, don't forget to check out one part of the body that camp can really thrive on: nails. So far, we've seen multicolored polish on Harry Styles, quirky decals on Elle Fanning, and lots of rhinestones.