The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Met Gala

But it's not all smoke and mirrors and performance art. We mere onlookers can pull useful, everyday tips from the out-there Met Gala looks . That's because some of the most gorgeous looks from the event — including Gal Gadot 's celestial silver eyeliner and Ashley Graham 's sleek rope ponytail — were created using under-$15 beauty products. Ahead, click through all the drugstore finds that the celebrities actually wore to fashion camp.