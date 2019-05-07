The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Met Gala

"Cheap" and "relatable" are not words you'd use in the same sentence as the Met Gala. In fact, last night's kitschy camp-themed affair proved to be quite the opposite. The outfits coming down the pink carpet were opulent, grandiose, and avant-garde in every way — from Cardi B's crystal-studded fingernails to Lady Gaga's huge metallic eyelashes.
But it's not all smoke and mirrors and performance art. We mere onlookers can pull useful, everyday tips from the out-there Met Gala looks. That's because some of the most gorgeous looks from the event — including Gal Gadot's celestial silver eyeliner and Ashley Graham's sleek rope ponytail — were created using under-$15 beauty products. Ahead, click through all the drugstore finds that the celebrities actually wore to fashion camp.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.