Bella Hadid Just Stepped Out With A Supermodel Pixie Cut

We suspected that Bella Hadid would wear something on-brand sexy for this year's Met Gala. What we didn't expect was a look so dramatic she was virtually unrecognizable — with a shockingly short haircut.
The supermodel showed up to last night's Met red carpet solo, in a tight black Moschino gown with oblong bejeweled cutouts framing her hip bones. Fashion or thematic appreciation aside, the real moment of the look was Hadid's hair: a sleek ear-length pixie, with bangs swooping across her forehead to turn the brunette beauty into the spitting image of '90s runway icon Linda Evangelista.
Upon closer inspection after the fact, it turns out that the side-parted pixie cut is a faux chop, a well-placed wig courtesy of Hadid's hairstylist Jen Atkin.
Atkin posted a red-carpet shot of Hadid smizing at the camera with her fresh short pixie to Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "My Bell-evangalista doll," confirming that the style was a purposeful homage to "The Linda." The side-by-side look — Hadid at the Met and a close-up of Evangelista at a fashion event in 1989 — shows the uncanny resemblance between the two models.
To style the wig, Atkin tells us that she blow dried the hair with a Dyson dryer and a Harry Josh round brush. She spritzed Balmain hair spray all over, then brushed it through for extra sheen. Finally, Atkin shaped the edges and bangs using Kristin Ess Shine Pomade before misting the Ouai Hair and Body Spray over the top for a glossy finish.
Despite the fact that Hadid will probably be right back to her au naturel honey-tinged dirty blonde lob tomorrow, we have to take a moment to appreciate her stunning ability to make a '90s throwback look totally 2019.
