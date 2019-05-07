Kris Jenner Took Orders From Kylie For The Met Gala — & She Looks Unrecognizable

You never know what to expect when the Kardashian-Jenners show up — especially at the Met Gala. The family constantly changes things up by using high-end wigs — this we know — but their mother Kris Jenner usually sticks to her signature black pixie cut. That's unless we're counting that time she recently got bangs. So, we were surprised to see the momager arrive at the 2019 Met Gala in a shoulder-length blonde wig, a hair transformation that she rocked with blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick.
However, we're learning that one of her daughters is actually responsible for the unrecognizable look. In an on-camera interview with E! on the red carpet, Kris revealed that her youngest child, Kylie, actually demanded that she wear a blonde wig. "She said, 'Mom, there is no black hair. You're going blonde'," she said. A second look at the blonde hair, and you can definitely see a wig that would be worn by Kylie, similar to the one that the makeup mogul wore to the Met Gala in 2017.
Advertisement
And from what Kylie said, we're guessing she'll be in a wig, too — but it probably wo't be platinum. To wit: She recently revealed she's not in favor of looking identical to her mom. "I’ve been on sets before and they’ve put short wigs on me like my mom," she told E!. "It’s too much, I literally am a mini-Kris Jenner when I have that hair.”
We'll have to see what the rest of the reality family brings to the table, but with the matriarch giving us this major transformation first, there's no telling what is to come.
Advertisement