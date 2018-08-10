A Visual History Of Kylie Jenner's Birthday Looks Through The Years

Like many other red-blooded Americans before her, Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st year with a blowout, bringing her nearest and dearest together to celebrate another trip around the sun. Her mom and sisters also seized the opportunity to relive their own twenty-fun days, baring plenty of perfectly-bronzed skin and documenting the entire night on Instagram (naturally).
We weren't shocked to see Travis Scott rolling around in a ball pit, or an epic drunk-Barbie birthday cake our 21-year-old selves could've only dreamed of. But what we definitely weren't expecting was that Kylie would show up to her own star-studded bash with a butt-length platinum-blonde ponytail — and that the color would be the real deal, as opposed to a pick from her wig collection.
Kylie has tried basically every hair color imaginable over the years, but this shiny, root-less "Barbie blonde" — achieved after, oh, just two full days of lightening sessions with Kim's go-to colorist Chris Appleton — is the brightest we've ever seen on her... kind of like staring into the sun.
So, to celebrate her first legal drink and the impressive hair-color transformation, we're reminiscing on Kylie's complete hair evolution, as told by her not-as-lit birthday parties of the past. Read on, because Kylie, and Kylie's hair, have come a long way since her Jersey Shore-themed 18th-birthday beach-club bash in Montréal...