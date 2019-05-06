Harry Styles' Nails Just Won The Met Gala Red Carpet

The Twitterverse declared Harry Styles the King Of Camp well before anyone laid eyes on his Met Gala look. No, it's not simply because he's co-chair of the Met Gala this year, but because of his...nails? Like most celebrities, Styles got glammed for this year's big event with all the extras the iconic night demands. He walked the red carpet with a dangling pearl earring, his hair slicked back, and wearing multicolored nail polish.
Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, walked the carpet alongside Styles and was responsible for the look. For the Met, Styles' fingers were perfectly shaped and painted in black and metallic silver polish, which was a celeb-favorite shade this past award season.
Advertisement
Fans praised the singer for his red carpet look, applauding him for continuously breaking gender norms and pushing boundaries with his beauty choices. This isn't Styles' first time rocking nail polish. He's often seen with his fingers painted, and it's only fitting that the singer went all out in on-trend polish for the 2019 red carpet. So what exactly did fans say? A small taste of the replies, below.
A look at Harry Styles’ hands at #metgala, because Harry Styles. pic.twitter.com/6QL5cui4bF— i-D (@i_D) May 6, 2019
Frills? Lace? Earring? Nails? Heels? Sheer top? NIPPLES?!? He really came to say “fuck your toxic masculinity”. #HarryStyles #MetBall2019 pic.twitter.com/XTWBpXHyD3— ??♀️ L ? (@minorlydiddled) May 6, 2019
Me seeing tweets about Harry styles breaking gender stereotypes wearing black nail polish, an earring and a see through ruffled shirt meanwhile billy porter LITERALLY just gave us a full cleopatra moment.. pic.twitter.com/cGUiknco0C— James ? (@Just__Me__James) May 6, 2019
Advertisement