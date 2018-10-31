8 Black Nail Polishes That Are Anything But Basic

No matter what your Halloween commitment level — from full-on Heidi Klum to skipping the costuming altogether — there’s one way to pay homage to the holiday that we can all get down with: a slick, black manicure.
Hardcore lovers of Fright Night can start with Elvira-inspired talons, painted high-shine black and zhushed up with a little spooky nail art. Less inclined to go on theme? Try a more nuanced version with matte, deep glitter, or even a color-changing option that only turns black when your fingers are cold.
Bottom line: The latest polish offerings prove black is anything but boring. Ahead, left-of-center polishes that are so cool, you’ll be wearing them long after the costume comes off.
