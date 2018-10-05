Halloween Nail Art That Will Still Be Cool In November

Nearly 180 million Americans plan on participating in Halloween festivities this year. And according to the National Retail Federation, they'll collectively spend about $9 million dollars on candy, costumes, and home decor so scary, one could probably charge guests to come over. Let that sink in for a minute.
Here's the thing: None of us are begging our nail artist to cover all ten fingers in pumpkin-colored polish. Instead, we're scrolling through Instagram for nail art that's as cool as it is seasonal. Even better, think about how much longer a festive manicure will last than the body paint from Party City that you'll use once before tossing under the sink for all of eternity. Don't worry, if you're still in the mood for something spooky, we've got inspiration for that, too.
Keep clicking for the not-lame Halloween nail art we're loving.