It’s Not Even October & Heidi Klum Is Already Teasing Her Crazy Halloween Costume

It must truly be fall. Halloween decorations are dominating store shelves, there are fresh apples in the farmers' market, and Heidi Klum has teased her latest show-stopping Halloween costume. What crazy getup will render the model and TV host unrecognizable this year?
"Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018," Klum captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, showing a model of her torso and head covered from the mouth down in some kind of plaster mold. This doesn't give us a whole lot of clues about what the costume is, but at least we know that some kind of prosthetics will be covering the bottom half of her face and maybe her entire body.
In the caption, Klum also tagged Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance, who has been her go-to artist for costumes since she was Jessica Rabbit in 2015. He created her five clones in 2016, and then turned her into Michael Jackson's werewolf from “Thriller” in 2017. He was also the assistant to her previous prosthetic mastermind, Bill Corso, on her 2013 old lady.
If you're looking to Marino for further clues about what the America's Got Talent host will be this year, you'll be sorely disappointed. Marino and his team have done everything from the effects makeup in Black Swan and the new series Maniac to turning John Travolta into John Gotti. He certainly knows how to age people, from Alicia Vikander to Ben Stiller, but also, as we saw with Klum last year, how to turn them into monsters.
So, maybe this year she will be…a really old but sexy monster crime boss who can really bust a move? Nope. We can’t even begin to guess for real.
According to E!, Klum begins the process of planning her legendary Halloween transformations in June. Way to make all of us feel like major slackers for not even having a costume idea this late in September. Maybe she'll let us borrow one of her old ones?
