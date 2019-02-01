Celebrities love tattoos. (Just take a look at Dr. Woo's roster of A-lister ink.) It's almost weekly that we hear about star-studded couples going in for matching designs or Justin Bieber adding yet another piece of artwork to his collection. But unlike other celebs who immediately take to social media before the bandage even goes on, Harry Styles' ink is so evasive, you'd never guess he had so many.
The 23-year-old is known for many things: his time as a member of One Direction, his resemblance to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, that hair. But super-fans might find Styles fascinating because he keeps a pretty low profile. And while we've come to terms with the fact that we'll probably never know who his songs are really about, or if he ever texts Zayn late at night when he can't sleep, at the very least, we can solve one mystery: his tattoos.
With approximately 50 designs and counting — a few from fellow singing Brit Ed Sheeran — we've mapped out the best in Styles' collection for your viewing pleasure. Click ahead to see them for yourself.