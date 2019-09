There are a lot of parallels between Harry Styles and Mick Jagger. Both were frontmen for two of the biggest bands of their generations — One Direction and The Rolling Stones, respectively — each with borderline "stans" fanbases. Their collective stage presence , which is fueled by expressive singing and theatric movements, is also eerily similar. And as of today, Jagger and Styles have both made solo appearances on the cover of Rolling Stone , the latter of which just hit newsstands today. As you might have guessed, the resemblance between the two issues is uncanny — especially in the hair department