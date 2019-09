Styles doesn't have to display this kind of respect for his fan base. When stars make the move from teen icon to adult artist, they often make the mistake of burning down the house that made them famous. Miley Cyrus told Ronan Farrow in 2015 , "I don’t love kids... they're so fucking mean" in reference to her legions of younger fans accrued via her Disney Channel show. To reject your seemingly "idiotic" fanbase is a quick way to find a new, more mature audience. Styles is in the middle of such a transition — he's swapping out his youthful croon for an older, more folk-rock sound. (The two new songs he debuted on Saturday Night Live ring of James Taylor and Brit rock influence.) But he has no disdain for the teen mobs that adore him. Instead, he seems aware of that the condescension directed at his fan base is likely more than a little gendered.