Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has always had a great roster of guest stars. There was the Season One reveal that the Reverend was played by Jon Hamm, and there was Fred Armisen hilariously playing Robert Durst. Now, Netflix has revealed the list of guest stars for the third season, and we're super excited.
Hamilton star Daveed Diggs will guest star, as will Laura Dern, who's most recently appeared on the small screen as Renata in Big Little Lies. The rest of the guest roster includes Shades of Blue's Ray Liotta, Saturday Night Live veterans Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, and Andrea Martin, who's starring in Tina Fey's new NBC show, Great News.
It's no surprise that Dratch and Rudolph will appear on Fey's Netflix series; they all seem like they're still close from the SNL days. (Plus, Dratch had guest appearances on a number of 30 Rock episodes.) But the diverse mixture of cast members is a delight — especially since we have no idea who any of these actors will play.
EW notes that Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Amy Sedaris, and Fey herself will also reprise their guest roles for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season.
The second season left off on a pretty dark cliffhanger — the Reverend found a way to contact Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), and his words suggested that the two of them were "married." Shudder. So far, we haven't heard much about what the next season has in store — though Netflix did treat us to Titus's (Tituss Burgess) version of Lemonade.
The third season hits Netflix on May 19. Hopefully, the streaming service will reveal more clues about what to expect. And, hopefully, the next season won't feature any more racially insensitive storylines.
