Jimmy Fallon got political and musical in his latest stint hosting Saturday Night Live. The results were mixed. While his opening monologue, which was actually just a Broadway-caliber production of David Bowie's "Let's Dance," and the cold open sketch where he played Jared Kushner were home runs, others (we're looking at the return of Sully and Denise) fell flat.
Harry Styles took to the stage for more than his expected musical performances, joining in on a few skits and proving he's got comedy chops. That Mick Jagger impression was priceless.
Melissa McCarthy made a comeback, ahead of her hosting gig in May, to play Sean Spicer playing the Easter Bunny, in a sketch that would have been funny if it weren't so full of horrible things that actually happened.
Then there is that Legally Blonde Musical sketch, wherein the ladies of SNL once again nail the digital short.
Click on for some of the best of this week's Saturday Night Live.