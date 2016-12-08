Mick Jagger has to be feeling some semblance of satisfaction by now. The 73-year-old Rolling Stones singer welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick on Thursday. “Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted,” Jagger's publicist told People. “Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”
This is Hamrick's first child — and the eighth for Jagger. He has seven other children ranging from ages 17 to 45 with four different women. Hamrick and Jagger started dating in 2014. Prior to that, Jagger was in a 13-year relationship with designer L'Wren Scott. Scott died in March 2014 at age 49 by taking her own life.
We will update this post should the couple release more information about the child — including his name, hopefully.
We will update this post should the couple release more information about the child — including his name, hopefully.
Advertisement