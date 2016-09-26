To state the obvious: People are obsessed with Harry Styles’ hair. Back in May, the Internet collectively freaked when he chopped off his long locks for charity. We, along with every tween, swooned hard over pictures of his new cut for weeks on end. (We may or may not have made him our computer desktop background.) Who is Harry Styles without his hair?, we wondered. Do we even know him anymore?
Then, just as we'd gotten used to the idea of short-haired Harry, he switched things up on us and debuted three cover looks for Another Man magazine this morning — each of which features a wildly different hairstyle. Check 'em out below:
Then, just as we'd gotten used to the idea of short-haired Harry, he switched things up on us and debuted three cover looks for Another Man magazine this morning — each of which features a wildly different hairstyle. Check 'em out below:
Advertisement
The first is closest to his signature style: long, shoulder-length hair, air-dried to perfection. (And he's got that James Dean-daydream look in his eyes…)
This retro bowl-cut is giving off major Bobby Brady vibes. We're into it.
Aside from the dog collar, this cover epitomizes the classic boy-band look. But just because we've seen it a million times doesn't mean it's old news.
Advertisement