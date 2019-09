To state the obvious: People are obsessed with Harry Styles’ hair. Back in May, the Internet collectively freaked when he chopped off his long locks for charity . We, along with every tween, swooned hard over pictures of his new cut for weeks on end. (We may or may not have made him our computer desktop background.) Who is Harry Styles without his hair?, we wondered. Do we even know him anymore?Then, just as we'd gotten used to the idea of short-haired Harry, he switched things up on us and debuted three cover looks for Another Man magazine this morning — each of which features a wildly different hairstyle. Check 'em out below: