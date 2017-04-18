While Harry Styles is an expert at expressing himself through song, a true artiste knows that's only half the battle. That's why the 23-year-old, whose most recent single "Sign Of The Times" is currently blowing up our earphones, has mastered the art of facial expressions as well. When the former One-Directioner performs, he really gives it his all — eyes and ears and mouth and nose. And what kind of journalists would we be if we didn't document each and every face to really get to the bottom of what makes Styles tick?
So I turned to his most recent performances: "Sign Of The Times" and "Ever Since New York" on Saturday Night Live. This was his triumphant return to the stage as a newly-solo artist, and he really made an impression. The songs were great, but his faces were better. Ahead, I've documented each of the amazing expressions Styles pulls while baring his soul, and reveal (after in-depth research*) what exactly he's thinking about while making them. Or at least, I assume.
*This is up for interpretation.