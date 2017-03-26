Harry Styles, arguably the most popular member of now-defunct boy band One Direction, has maybe revealed the release date for his first solo song and the internet cannot contain itself. No, seriously, people are freaking the eff out.
Here's what we know: on last night's episode of The Voice in the U.K., a super cryptic 3o second spot aired that showed a man (revealed to be Harry) pulling open a curtain and about to walk onto a stage while instrumental music plays in the background and a smoke machine rages on. The commercial ends by cutting to Styles' piercing green eyes before displaying the words "April 7th."
As the internet is wont to do, it promptly exploded.
People devolved into hyperbole.
Harry Styles' solo career starts on April 7.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 25, 2017
We get to hear Harry Styles' voice again on April 7.
Everything is right again on April 7.
There was plenty of talk of crying, shaking, and screaming. If you couldn't already tell, people are stoked for Harry Styles' solo release. Styles, 23, signed a solo recording contract with Columbia Records, the same label behind 1D, last summer. He'll be following in the footsteps of bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, who have each released solo music. Liam Payne, who recently became a father, has also signed a solo deal.
Tomlinson recently appeared on Today to perform his newest single with Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On." While there, he talked about why a 1D reunion was unlikely any time soon. "I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves," he explained. "Exploring our own solo things." And now we have confirmation that Styles is included in the list of members who are "exploring their solo things."
Even more cryptic than the video advert, however, was Styles' return to Instagram, where he posted three plain white squares, sans caption.
BUT WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? People are speculating, but if we want to know, it looks like we'll just have to be patient. But anyone who has spent any time on the internet knows that we're not very good at any of that. One can't help but wonder, however, if Harry Styles is just messing with us.
Accurate picture of @Harry_Styles right now reading our reactions. pic.twitter.com/W8kSRDrOVr— Fedra™ (@nxveroutofstyle) March 25, 2017
